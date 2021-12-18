ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold – Nothing More, Nothing Less, Nothing Else

Cover picture for the articleGOLD – NOTHING MORE. Gold is real money; nothing more. That is a hard pill for some investors and advisors to swallow. Actually, it is the second part of the statement that raises the most concern. More than just a few people will readily affirm their belief that...

Asian Metals Market Update: Physical Gold And Silver Remain Long-Term Safe Havens

Merry Christmas to Everyone. Young retail traders do not want to trade and invest in gold and silver. They prefer investments which give monthly returns of over ten percent. They have an equally high risk taking ability. Young traders or people less than thirty years’ old or millennials prefer crypto currencies and stocks. This generation are highly short term mobile traders and investors. They are not the buy and forget type of investors. The portfolio churning rate is very high among the “Gen Z” traders and investors. I have my close cousins in this age and every day I learn from them their ways of trading and investment. Traders like myself who are in the mid-forties never thought of taking such high risk. We preferred fundamentally strong long term investment. We all need to adapt to the way “Gen Z” trades and invests. In the long term physical gold as a safe haven will never go away.
Can gold price rally 15% in 2022? Here are the triggers to watch

New York (Dec 22) There have been a few very encouraging signs in what has been a slower year for gold, according to Perth Mint manager of listed products and investment research Jordan Eliseo. Discouraging price action, down 5.3% on the year, has been balanced out by more substantial activity...
Price gains for gold, silver ahead of busy U.S. data day

New York (Dec 22) Gold and silver prices are modestly up in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields at mid-week are metals-friendly daily outside market forces. A busier U.S. economic report day awaits the marketplace. February gold was last up $4.50 at $1,793.10 and March Comex silver was last up $0.131 at $22.66 an ounce.
Price rebounds for gold, silver; risk aversion recedes

New York (Dec 21) Gold and silver prices are up in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on corrective bounces after losses posted Monday. A rebound in the crude oil market today and a weaker U.S. dollar index are friendly outside market forces supporting the metals. However, the better risk appetite in the marketplace will likely limit further upside in the safe-haven metals today. February gold was last up $3.30 at $1,798.00 and March Comex silver was last up $0.469 at $22.76 an ounce.
Powell Sent Gold Above $1,800 – But Only For A Short While

Finally, Powell admitted higher inflation risks and gold jumped above $1,800. Before anyone noticed, however, it plummeted below the key level again. Who are you, Mr. Powell: a reptilian or a human? A dove or a hawk? Since we all know the answer to the first question, let’s focus on the second one. Markets decided that Powell’s last press conference was rather dovish, but a careful reading doesn’t support this view. The main dovish signal was Powell’s emphasis that quantitative easing tapering and interest rate hikes are separate issues, as the tightening cycle criteria are stricter. So, the first rate hike may not come immediately after the end of tapering, which is scheduled for mid-March.
Inflation And Gold. What Gives?

In the last Supply and Demand update, we discussed some different theories which attempt to explain what causes the gold and silver prices to move. We mentioned the:. “…attempt to hold up a famous buyer of metal, while ignoring the thousands of not-famous sellers who sold the metal to said famous buyer.”
Price pressure on gold and silver, despite keener risk aversion

New York (Dec 20) Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, as the safe-haven have so far today been unable to benefit from a risk-off trader and investor mentality in the market place to start a holiday-shortened trading week. February gold was last down $6.50 at $1,798.40 and March Comex silver was last down $0.273 at $22.265 an ounce.
Gold And Silver Takeoffff…Uh, No…!

'Twas a week of hope for the precious metals, Gold therein rising low-to-high from 1753 to 1816 (+3.6%) and Silver per same from 21.41 to 22.69 (+6.0%). But given Gold is never really supposed to stray too far from the 1780s, let alone Silver be allowed to do anything material but decline, both precious metals eked out immaterial weekly gains. Gold settled yesterday (Friday) at 1799, +0.7% net for the week, and Silver at 22.36, +0.7% net.
Dollar on back foot but Omicron keeps markets on edge

HONG KONG (Dec 21) - The dollar softened a little on Tuesday in the wake of improving market appetite for risk assets and currencies, extending its overnight losses following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington. But moves were muted with a surge of cases of the Omicron variant...
Russian Nationals Bought A Record Amount Of Gold Since 2014

•The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 1.38%, after falling over 14% in the past five trading days. Three central banks met this past week, and all said that rates will go up to fight inflation. Rhona O’Connell of StoneX commented that the lack of sustained selloff following the hawkish shift “demonstrates the market is still pretty robust.”
Forecast: Gold Cycles Moving Back Into Bullish Mode

Last week's action saw the gold market holding weaker into Wednesday's Fed meeting, with the metal dropping all the way down to a low of 1753.00. From there, a sharp rally was seen to end the week, here pushing all the way up to a Friday high of 1815.70 - before backing slightly off the same into the daily/weekly close.
Gold price rallies amid keener risk aversion Friday

London (Dec 17) Gold prices are posting solid gains and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by safe-haven demand as the marketplace is showing a bit of anxiety to end the trading week. February gold was last up $15.40 at $1,813.50 and March Comex silver was last up $0.12 at $22.605 an ounce.
Asian markets rise as Covid fears ease

Asian markets rose Thursday following Wall Street's lead as concerns over inflation and Covid eased with US data showing optimism about the economy despite the spread of the Omicron variant. Wall Street closed with healthy gains after US data showed consumers remained upbeat about the economy despite the rise of the fast-spreading Omicron strain.
Stock Futures little changed amid lingering Omicron worries

New York (Dec 22) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Wednesday, cooling off after a day-earlier rally, as worries lingered about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery. Wall Street's main indexes ended with hefty gains on Tuesday, but few...
Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

London (Dec 21) Gold and silver start the session higher this morning. Gold is just keeping its head above water at $1791/oz but silver is 0.60% higher trading at $22.39/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has moved up nearly 1% and spot WTI is 0.23% in the black.
