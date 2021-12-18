Gold – Nothing More, Nothing Less, Nothing Else

Merry Christmas to Everyone. Young retail traders do not want to trade and invest in gold and silver. They prefer investments which give monthly returns of over ten percent. They have an equally high risk taking ability. Young traders or people less than thirty years’ old or millennials prefer crypto currencies and stocks. This generation are highly short term mobile traders and investors. They are not the buy and forget type of investors. The portfolio churning rate is very high among the “Gen Z” traders and investors. I have my close cousins in this age and every day I learn from them their ways of trading and investment. Traders like myself who are in the mid-forties never thought of taking such high risk. We preferred fundamentally strong long term investment. We all need to adapt to the way “Gen Z” trades and invests. In the long term physical gold as a safe haven will never go away.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO