Cash App will allow users to send crypto and stock to their friends. The service is available to Cash App’s 40 million users. In the last few months, companies have realized the power that digital assets and the crypto sector possess. With this, most of them have been allowing their users to facilitate their transactions using these assets. Others have even started to adopt them, buying them for keeps while the rest are making them one of their payment options. Block has announced that it will tap Cash App to allow its users to send Bitcoin through the holidays.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO