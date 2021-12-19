ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 COVID Case Confirmed in Latest Jail Tests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly one Hawai‘i correctional staff tested positive for COVID-19 after the latest round of testing, the Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety said during its latest update on Friday. COVID-19...

Santa Barbara Independent

Outbreak at Main Jail Results in 17 Confirmed Positive COVID Inmates

UPDATE 12/14 6 P.M.: Three additional inmates were confirmed as being COVID positive on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20. ORIGINAL STORY: The Santa Barbara County Jail has confirmed 12 additional COVID positive inmates Monday, following an outbreak on December 9 of five positive inmates, bringing the total number up to 17 confirmed cases.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
1470 WMBD

Dozens test positive for COVID at Peoria Co. Jail

PEORIA, Ill. — Over 50 inmates and jail staff have tested positive in a COVID outbreak at the Peoria County Jail. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office told news partner 25 News that 41 inmates and 11 jail staff had contracted the virus last week. The jail is currently on outbreak status, and several pods are quarantined.
PEORIA, IL
kauainownews.com

Incentive Program Lifts Inmate Vaccination Numbers

An incentive program offered by the state Department of Public Safety has helped increase vaccinations among inmates. The DPS announced the implementation of the vaccine incentive program for inmates in October. Inmates in custody on or after March 3 through Dec. 31, 2024, who are still in custody and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive a one-time incentive award of $50. The payments are deposited into the inmate’s spendable trust account.
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Four Colorado Businessmen Indicted For Falsely Claiming Disinfectant Killed COVID-19 Virus

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Friday a grand jury indictment against four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus. In a press release, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated the proprietors of Microforce advertised their cleaning service’s product as capable of bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that eliminated the Coronarvirus, as well as other bacteria and viruses, for up to 90 days. Microforce almost exclusively used Monofoil X in its disinfecting services, according to the state’s prosecutors. But the...
COLORADO STATE
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports 282 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 282 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 89,875. Five new COVID-related fatalities were reported. Kauaʻi County has a test positivity rate of 2.2% and a seven-day case average of 10. The state’s daily case average is now 180, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

District Health Office Announces 9 New COVID Cases

The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The cases are all residents – one is a child and eight are adults. Four of the cases are related to travel – three mainland and one interisland. The remaining five cases are considered community-acquired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

COVID Case Surge Continues Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 707 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 91,774. Three new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 22 new infections were identified on the Garden Isle. The state’s daily case average is now 369, with a test positivity rate of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLD-TV

Seven Arizona hospitals request federal help with covid-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- Arizona hospitals have submitted requests to the federal government requesting extra assistance due to the covid-19 pandemic. Canyon Vista hospital in Sierra Vista says they need extra staff to help deal with the rising number of covid cases across the state. According to the...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov. Ducey order says state, county, city or town can’t mandate COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday that says the state, counties, cities or towns can’t mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. The nine-page order mostly deals with enhanced surveillance and monitoring to limit the spread of the virus but includes the provision, which came on the same day Banner Health — the state’s largest private employer — said it is running out of beds to care for patients and may need to start choosing who can receive care if hospitalization trends continue.
PHOENIX, AZ

