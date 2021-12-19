Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

How do you start such engine? Since when the engine is cool it doesn't gasify, no?. It's a gas generator engine so it doesn't rely on heating of the propellants in cooling channels for pump power. The cycle that does that is expander, and in expander engines just ambient heating of the engine is enough to heat hydrogen during start, which is what most existing expander engines use. No idea if that's sufficient for a methane engine. Someone might be able to speak to what Broadsword uses. But in any case, a gas generator engine will generally rely on something else as a starter charge. In SpaceX's Merlin they use TEA/TEB. RL may be able to use pressurized gaseous oxygen and methane, but we won't really know until they disclose more.

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO