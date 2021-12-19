ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

 3 days ago

I'm not sure that quote verifies that the landing legs will be made of the same carbon composite material as the rest of the vehicle. Even if protected from the worst of the heating by the vehicle's base, the rest of the structure would still need some sort of advanced carbon...

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Abort systems impulse and thrust are sized to out run a blast wave and for pad aborts. An abort system does not outrun the blast wave which by its definition starts out at Mach 1 while the capsule is stationary. Blast waves/shock waves can travel much faster than Mach 1.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Rocket Lab to buy space solar power specialist SolAero

Rocket Lab USA is to acquire SolAero Holdings, the company that has helped power NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and developed the solar panels for the Ingenuity helicopter flown on Mars. Specifically, it is a supplier of space solar power products – both solar cells and solar panels – and...
pv-magazine.com

US aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab takes over space solar cell maker Solaero

U.S.-based aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab USA Inc has agreed to acquire space solar cell maker Solaero for $80 million. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of next year and is part of Rocket Lab's plan to vertically integrate its products and services. “As one of only two companies producing high-efficiency, space-grade solar cells in the United States, Solaero’s space solar cells are among the highest performing in the world and support civil space exploration, science, defense and intelligence, and commercial markets,” Rocket Lab said in a statement. “In combining with Rocket Lab, Solaero will tap into the company’s resources and manufacturing capability to boost high-volume production, making high-performing space power technologies available at scale.”
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

Anybody know what the giant purple and orange ropes are for? (Specifically.) They will be tied down to already installed hydraulic pistons and pulled down by pistons simulating axial load on fuselage. This is reason why this test stand is named "can crusher" it will literally crush can (booster). We may see in future even full scale booster tested like this. NASA done similar testing with SLS hydrogen tank two years ago but they used instead strong ropes fancy tower.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab General Discussion Thread

Lot of their losses were from expansion and big R&D projects eg Archimedes and Neutron which were started well before SPAC merger. The very fact that so little has progressed on Neutron in the 6+ months since the SPAC and initial Neutron reveal suggest that very little (if any) real funds & resources were spent on it before that.
Benzinga

Why Rocket Lab USA Shares Are Rising

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has acquired SolAero Holdings for $80 million in cash. "We are very excited to join the outstanding team at Rocket Lab and contribute to their track record of innovation and on-orbit success," said SolAero President and CEO, Brad Clevenger.
SpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab to acquire SolAero Holdings

PARIS — Rocket Lab announced Dec. 13 that it is acquiring solar power system manufacturer SolAero Holdings, the latest in a series of acquisitions by Rocket Lab of component developers. Rocket Lab announced it would pay $80 million in cash for Albuquerque, New Mexico-based SolAero. The deal is scheduled...
NASA

Tossing a Mock Rocket

A mock rocket is thrown into the air at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory during tests of a launch system that would fire a rocket off of Mars. The rocket would be part of a multi-mission effort to return Martian samples back to Earth for closer study.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab launches another pair of BlackSky satellites

Rocket Lab has conducted its final orbital launch of the year, “A Data With Destiny.” Liftoff of the Electron rocket occurred at the beginning of the launch window that opened at 7:02 PM EST on December 8, 2021 (00:02 UTC on December 9) from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand.
Spaceflight Now

BlackSky continues rapid-fire launch campaign with Rocket Lab mission

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. Two more BlackSky high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites rode...
parabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch Three Dedicated Electron Missions for Earth Imaging Company Synspective

The missions follow on from the launch of Synspective’s first satellite, StriX-α, by Rocket Lab in 2020. LONG BEACH, Calif., December 7, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced it has signed a deal with Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective to carry out three dedicated Electron launches.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship launch performance RTLS vs hypothetical droneship.

Re: Starship launch performance RTLS vs hypothetical droneship. So what would the performance difference be of Starship to RTLS as planned vs to a down range droneship?. Falcon 9 gets 60% more payload to droneship than RTLS, and that’s with a pretty hefty entry burn for the droneship case. Super Heavy doesn’t necessarily need an entry burn. And F9’s upper stage is super lightweight (4-5 tons) vs the payload (16t for droneship), vs nearly the same mass as the payload for Starship, so if anything, Starship might have even greater difference.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Would SpaceX be willing to add extra ISC laser link for communicating to ISS?

Re: Would SpaceX be willing to add extra ISC laser link for communicating to ISS?. Couldn't they just use RF like ground stations? They are in a lower orbit, so as long as the satellites moving roughly the same speed as them have laser link they would be good. Though being too close to the shell would probably put them into dead spots a fair bit.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

Does the Space Force control the old missile range south of the NASA facilities? I was wondering what if they could build down there if the Space Force would allow them? Since it was already developed back in the 1950's and 60's, it should only require rebuilding for SpaceX. Do...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

How do you start such engine? Since when the engine is cool it doesn't gasify, no?. It's a gas generator engine so it doesn't rely on heating of the propellants in cooling channels for pump power. The cycle that does that is expander, and in expander engines just ambient heating of the engine is enough to heat hydrogen during start, which is what most existing expander engines use. No idea if that's sufficient for a methane engine. Someone might be able to speak to what Broadsword uses. But in any case, a gas generator engine will generally rely on something else as a starter charge. In SpaceX's Merlin they use TEA/TEB. RL may be able to use pressurized gaseous oxygen and methane, but we won't really know until they disclose more.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Information about Proton rocket

The launch of Ekspress-AMU 3 and Ekspress-AMU 7 is the last launch with 535 in the serial number. What happened to 53504, 53505, 53517, 53518, 53519, and 53536?. 53536 was damaged or destroyed during transport. One day you're a hero next day you're a clown there's nothing that is in...
investing.com

Is Rocket Lab a Good Aerospace Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Space company Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) is a leading satellite launcher globally. It has gained in double digits since its stock market debut on August 25. However, given its stretched valuation and negative profit margins, is RKLB a good investment now?.End-to-end space company Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) primarily develops and sells small-class launch vehicles and ancillary launch services. Its leading orbital small launch vehicle Electron has delivered 105 satellites through 18 successful missions as of September 30, 2021. Electron is the second most frequently launched rocket by companies in the United States. RKLB is the fourth most frequent satellite launcher globally.
