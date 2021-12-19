Newcastle 'are prepared to pay Man United £6m to sign out-of-favour forward Anthony Martial on loan with cash-rich Magpies also keen on Inter Milan's Eden Dzeko' as they look to find January firepower to avoid the drop

Newcastle are ready to fork out £6million to sign Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial on loan in January, according to reports.

The Magpies are gearing up for their first transfer window under Saudi ownership following their £300million takeover back in October.

Given Saudi's Public Investment Fund, the club's majority shareholder, are worth an estimated £320billion, they will have cash to splash like never before when the winter market opens next month.

Newcastle are ready to pay £6m to sign Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial on loan

And The Sun claim forgotten United star Martial is at the top of their wish-list ahead of the January window.

It is believed Newcastle are prepared to pay £6million to sign the French attacker, who has only featured 10 times for United this season, on loan until the end of the season.

While they undoubtedly have cash to burn, Toon officials have accepted they are unlikely to attract world-class names to the club on a permanent basis amid their relegation battle - with Eddie Howe's men still in the dreaded drop zone approaching the halfway point.

The Magpies' new owners are gearing up for their first transfer window at the helm

Martial is desperate to leave Old Trafford in January after falling out of favour this season, and Juventus are also understood to be circling.

However, Newcastle are confident of beating Juve to his signature by offering United almost £1million per month to take him on loan.

They will also have to commit to a permanent transfer should they avoid relegation, with United looking to recoup the initial £36million they spent on him back in 2015.

And Martial, who has been frozen out at United this season, is at the top of their wish-list

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko is another target for Newcastle in January

Martial, who has started just two matches for United in 2021/22, has two years remaining on his current Red Devils contract with the option of a further 12 months included.

He is not the only big name on Newcastle's radar, nevertheless, as Edin Dzeko is also said to be a top target for the Saudi-backed outfit next month.

Dzeko, who has scored 11 goals for Inter Milan this season, only sealed a free move to the San Siro from Roma back in the summer.