Right now, the main concern on all fans’ minds is just how long MLB is going to be in this lockout and the league will be on freeze. It’s certainly less than ideal to have nothing going on right now, which should be Hot Stove season, but the real damage would come from games being missed, or even spring training being delayed. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not that will happen, but teams are making some spring plans already, and that includes the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, the team announced four players who will be invited to major-league spring training. Michael Feliz, Rob Refsnyder, Christin Stewart, and Zack Kelly will be getting the nod.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO