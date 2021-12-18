ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree before playing Pittsburgh

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available Sunday when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve on Saturday. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for...

www.stltoday.com

