ColourPop Los Feliz Blotted Lip (2021) ($8.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium-dark peach with warm, more orange-leaning undertones and a matte finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer color coverage, which did not build up beyond that. The texture was denser in the tube, but it glided comfortably across my lips as it had a velvety feel to it (though no “creaminess” as it felt and looked matte from the get-go). It didn’t catch on lip texture, though it wasn’t the most flattering to my lips (didn’t blur at all!). It wore well for two and a half hours and was non-drying.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO