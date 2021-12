Danessa Myricks Truth Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a blackened purple with warmer, brownish undertones and flecks of copper and violet sparkle throughout. When it was more opaque, it had a cooler, purpler hue, but the sheerer it was applied, the browner it appeared. I struggled to apply it as a cheek color as it looked quite patchy, which made it look like a legitimate bruise. It was easier to get a plummy effect on my eye that didn’t require as much diffusion, so as long as I had it medium or higher coverage, I could work with it evenly.

MAKEUP ・ 3 HOURS AGO