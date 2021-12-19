Arts Fifth Avenue presents Jazzy Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. One of the most enduring and universal Christmas traditions is the creche, or the Nativity scene: a representation of the story of Christ's birth. Artists from around the world honor the Incarnation of the Word by combining the historical significance of the Christmas Nativity through specific cultural lenses with their artistic interpretations. Over 120 nativities will be displayed for the exploration of the spiritual and artistic meaning of the Nativity.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO