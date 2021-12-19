ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Arts Fifth Avenue presents Jazzy Christmas

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas follows the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettia’s, light up the stage. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

The Village Centers presents Village Choir Christmas Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Village Centers will be holding a Village Choir Christmas Concert to celebrate the Christmas season, with the joyful sounds of The Village Choir, under the direction of Director Heath Vercher.
HOUSTON, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

LoDa Art walk presents festive balloon attractions

Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- On Friday night in downtown Mobile, the monthly LoDa Art Walk had a festive touch: the ‘Holly Jolly Art Walk.’. Balloon sculptures were featured in Cathedral Square, ranging in all sizes, and attracting a large crowd. Kids also had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus...
MOBILE, AL
culturemap.com

North Texas Performing Arts presents Scrooge the Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. North Texas Performance Arts will present Scrooge the Musical, their 11th year producing the beloved musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Two...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Jazzy#Arts Fifth Avenue
NWI.com

South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie

Author and columnist Phil Potempa will give a South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture next week. Potempa, also a radio host and director of marketing at Theatre at the Center, will have a discussion with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on holiday baking and the history of the Christmas cookie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Children's artist Jazzy Ash wraps up a busy year with new Christmas songs

Ashli St. Armant is a singer and educator best known as Jazzy Ash, performing New Orleans-style jazz for children far and wide. She's also written and narrated audiobooks for young people. And to get her many fans into the holiday spirit, she's recorded some Christmas tunes, including "Zat You Santa Claus," a classic tune associated with Louis Armstrong.
MUSIC
KATU.com

Cabin Christmas Tree Art

Professional Artist Elida Field joined us to share an art project to help put us in the holiday spirit! For more inspiration from Elida, visit elidaart.com. If you’d like a chance to win the Cabin Christmas Tree Art Elida made on the show, visit Elida's website. Cabin Christmas Tree...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

John Bunker Sands Wetland Center presents Before the S'Mores: Christmas At The Wetland

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. John Bunker Sands Wetland Center will present a down-to-earth celebration with a Christmas carol sing-a-long, hot chocolate around the campfire, and a special visit by Father Christmas. Guests can make and take away a handmade Christmas ornament to remind them of the Wetland. This event will be held outside, so dress warmly and bring a blanket and chair for the campfire. A traditional wassail adult beverage will be available for additional purchase for guests over 21.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
culturemap.com

Blood & Holly: Christmas West of the Pecos

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In his new one-man show, Blood & Holly, Jaston Williams remembers Christmas in childhood as a warped hybrid of Toyland and Franco’s Spain. Meet the elderly sisters without any eyebrows, the house cat driven crazy by Christmas decorations, and a gift list that includes rubber knives, moist towelettes, and teeth.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Truck Yard presents Holiday Onesie Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Truck Yard is hosting its comfiest holiday party, featuring raffle prizes every 30 minutes, holiday drinks specials, spiked hot cocoa, and a snowball fight. In addition to the holiday events, Truck Yard will have live music, food trucks, and local beers.
CELEBRATIONS
culturemap.com

The Hill Shopping Center presents Oh What Fun It Is at The Hill

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Hill will present the first installment of "Oh, What Fun It Is At The Hill" holiday extravaganza. The shopping and dining destination transforms into a winter wonderland featuring fun holiday decor and activities for everyone.
SHOPPING
culturemap.com

Christ the King Lutheran Church presents Finding Bethlehem: A Creche Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. One of the most enduring and universal Christmas traditions is the creche, or the Nativity scene: a representation of the story of Christ's birth. Artists from around the world honor the Incarnation of the Word by combining the historical significance of the Christmas Nativity through specific cultural lenses with their artistic interpretations. Over 120 nativities will be displayed for the exploration of the spiritual and artistic meaning of the Nativity.
RELIGION
culturemap.com

Revelry Kitchen + Bar presents Santa’s Sleigh Ride Holiday Bar Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa’s Sleigh Ride Holiday Bar Tour will take participants on a three-stop tour ending downtown. Each ticket includes the bus pass and a free drink at each location.
RESTAURANTS
culturemap.com

23rd Annual S.M. Wright Foundation Christmas In The Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The S.M. Wright Foundation aims to spread some hope and cheer to those who need it most this holiday season with the 23rd Annual Christmas in the Park. The SM Wright Foundation will provide nearly 25,000 children and their families with brand new toys, bed sets, coats, bicycles, as well as much-needed food, clothing and household items.
CHARITIES
culturemap.com

The TX Studio presents 2021 Creative Resident Gallery

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The TX Studio will present its 2021 Creative Resident Gallery. In the fourth year of the Creative Residency Program, The TX Studio hosted 12 different residents from across Dallas-Fort Worth who developed and executed a creative project of their choosing. Their work will only be shown together at this one-night gallery event.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

City of Bay City presents Movies at Riverside Park: Elf

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Bay City will present Movies at Riverside Park. Guests may bring their chairs and blankets for a screening of Elf. Admission includes popcorn and hot cocoa.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Sweet Tooth Motel presents Holiday Pop Up at AT&T Performing Arts Center

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sweet Tooth Motel is an immersive art installation brought to the AT&T Performing Arts Center by the creators of Sweet Tooth Hotel, who curate joyful art exhibits by brilliant emerging artists. Guests can step inside the bright pink container on the Center’s campus between the Center Cafe and the Winspear Opera House and be transported to a magical winter wonderland.
LIFESTYLE
culturemap.com

Turtle Creek Chorale presents Sure Stars Shining

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. To wrap up its 41st season, the Turtle Creek Chorale will return to Moody Performance Hall and present their holiday production, Sure Stars Shining. This beloved holiday presentation will deliver all you expect from TCC during the holidays — joy, laughter, peace, and love.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Houston Masterworks Chorus presents Christmas with Masterworks, Rejoice!

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Masterworks Chorus will present a simple Christmas concert, nothing extravagant or elaborate to feed the soul. The concert will convey the...
HOUSTON, TX
ladailypost.com

Bryce Avenue Presbyterian Church: Christmas Eve Event

All are welcome to attend a Service of Lessons and Carols beginning at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve at Bryce Avenue Presbyterian Church, 333 Bryce Ave., in White Rock. Courtesy photo. Bryce Avenue Presbyterian Church invites the community to a Service of Lessons and Carols beginning at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.
WHITE ROCK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy