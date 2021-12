An easy tutorial for making your own NO SEW DIY linen napkins!. This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. Learn more here. Did you know that you can make your own linen napkins without sewing? Yep – it’s true. It involves some ripping of some linen fabric and some fraying and some ironing. But really, it’s a cinch and I’m going to show you how I did it. In fact, I made a reel about this too – so watch that and if you like those kinds of short tips for your home then follow me!

