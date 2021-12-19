ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks at Stars: First period discussion

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 3 days ago

Scroll down to the comments to discuss the first period of...

www.secondcityhockey.com

Second City Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25

Christmas is coming early for the NHL, but not in a pleasant way. Multiple media reports have surfaced in the last hour stating that a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases across the league will lead to a brief pause of all league activities, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and running through Christmas Day. The league was already shutting down for its usual holiday break after the Dec. 23 slate of games, but that break is apparently starting sooner this year.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended four games for interference infraction on Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett Connolly was suspended Sunday for four games after an interference infraction on Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, the NHL announced. In the Stars' 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night in Dallas, Connolly was handed a major penalty in the first period. Just 3:02 into the game, he rode Kero into the boards. The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000. There is the potential to appeal the league's decision.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Morning Bag Skate: 12-21-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (ESPN) Derek King entering decisive 2nd phase of Blackhawks coaching tenure (Sun-Times) Monday morning Blackhawks report: What would it take to get back...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Game
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
NBC Sports

Blackhawks’ Connolly suspended 4 games for hit on Stars’ Kero

The NHL suspended Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly four games for his hit on Tanner Kero of the Stars. Kero left the ice on a stretcher. The Stars announced that Tanner Kero was alert and responsive before being going to a hospital for further observation. Watch the video above for the...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL

