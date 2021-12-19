ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 result LIVE: Latest reaction as Woodley knocked out in round 6

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY1OP_0dQmxJhO00

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, beating the former UFC champion for the second time in four months.

The knockout came in the sixth round of the pair’s boxing rematch in Tampa, Florida, as YouTube star Paul outdid his split-decision victory over Woodley from August, remaining undefeated in the process. Woodley, 39, was immediately more active than he was in the pair’s first fight, but Paul took the centre of the ring, worked his jab well and threw smart hooks to the body. Paul’s best moments came via double-jab set-ups, but the 24-year-old faced some adversity as he was cut on his forehead by an accidental elbow and Woodley landed two heavy right hands in quick succession – to the excitement of the Tampa crowd.

Woodley received a warning in the fourth round for throwing Paul to the canvas to break a clinch, perhaps out of frustration as the internet sensation neutralised more and more entries by grabbing hold of the wrestling specialist. Indeed, there was less and less boxing and increasingly more grappling on display as the fight passed its halfway mark, with those in attendance audibly growing frustrated by the lack of action. That all changed with 48 seconds left in the sixth round, however, as Paul took out Woodley with a sudden, vicious overhand right. Woodley fell face-first to the mat as the bout was waved off, Paul improving his professional boxing record to 5-0.

Follow all the undercard results, analysis and reaction as “The Problem Child” beat the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Jake Paul fight: Logan Paul shares behind-the-scenes video after brother knocks out Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul has supported his brother Jake Paul, who knocked out Tyron Woodley in a boxing match.Logan was present at the YouTube star’s match against the former UFC champion, who went down in the sixth round on Saturday (18 December).Jake, 24, had originally been scheduled to fight Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – but the Briton withdrew from the bout due to a broken rib and chest infection.During the match, Logan could be seen taking photos using a polaroid camera.After Jake’s knockout of Woodley, 39, Logan tweeted: “Who the f*** is knocking people out flat...
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Ufc
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Medical...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dana White drops truth bomb on Nick Diaz

Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

390K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy