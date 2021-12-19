Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 result LIVE: Latest reaction as Woodley knocked out in round 6

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, beating the former UFC champion for the second time in four months.

The knockout came in the sixth round of the pair’s boxing rematch in Tampa, Florida, as YouTube star Paul outdid his split-decision victory over Woodley from August, remaining undefeated in the process. Woodley, 39, was immediately more active than he was in the pair’s first fight, but Paul took the centre of the ring, worked his jab well and threw smart hooks to the body. Paul’s best moments came via double-jab set-ups, but the 24-year-old faced some adversity as he was cut on his forehead by an accidental elbow and Woodley landed two heavy right hands in quick succession – to the excitement of the Tampa crowd.

Woodley received a warning in the fourth round for throwing Paul to the canvas to break a clinch, perhaps out of frustration as the internet sensation neutralised more and more entries by grabbing hold of the wrestling specialist. Indeed, there was less and less boxing and increasingly more grappling on display as the fight passed its halfway mark, with those in attendance audibly growing frustrated by the lack of action. That all changed with 48 seconds left in the sixth round, however, as Paul took out Woodley with a sudden, vicious overhand right. Woodley fell face-first to the mat as the bout was waved off, Paul improving his professional boxing record to 5-0.

