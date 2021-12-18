ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rep. Joe Neguse Announces $716,509,999 in New Funding for Roads and Bridges Headed to Colorado, First Round of Highway Funding Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

By Office of Congressman Joe Neguse
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 15, Rep. Joe Neguse announced that Colorado will receive $716,509,999 in new federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying jobs for Coloradans improving roads and bridges across the state. This is the first round of funding under the five years of federal investment in Colorado highways...

Radical Extremist
4d ago

Why isn't Colorado funding this? Because state's can't print money ad infinitum...while Uncle Sugar in DC can.

