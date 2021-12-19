Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Thursday announced the county is reimplementing its indoor mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Masks will be required indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public, as well as public transportation in the county.
“With the rapidly multiplying number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron and Delta variants, positivity rates in double digits, and increases in hospitalization, this is a necessary step to further protect our residents,” said Ball. “Being vaccinated, getting a booster, and wearing a mask are the three best ways to protect yourself...
