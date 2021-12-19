Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — All in-person programs and events at Baltimore County Public Libraries will be suspended, effective Monday, until further notice due to the COVID-19 surge, Baltimore County officials said Thursday. Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual, library officials said. The online schedule will be updated. Hours at the branches, with the exception of the holidays, will remain the same. The library is also out of its allotment of COVID-19 test kits for distribution. Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual—please bear with us as the...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO