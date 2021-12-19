ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Mateo County is temporarily shutting down...

Dearborn Press & Guide

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Center closed for holidays

The Wayne County Health Department is operating a clinic in Dearborn for COVID-19 vaccines. However, due to the holidays, the clinic will not be on site Dec. 24-Jan. 3. The clinic is in Wet Room 1 inside of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. The vaccination...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County To Require Proof of COVID Booster or Twice-Weekly Testing For High-Risk Groups

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police, firefighters, first responders and other high-risk groups in Sonoma County will need to prove they have received a COVID booster, or be tested twice a week under a new public health order. County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the order applies to all employers of fire, law enforcement, emergency medical service workers, pharmacies, dental offices and operators of temporary disaster shelters. Mase said the order was issued to help mitigate the effects of an expected winter surge in COVID cases spread by the omicron variant. “With variants circulating locally and COVID-19 cases increasing, it is essential...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Library Discontinues In-Person Programs, Events Due To COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — All in-person programs and events at Baltimore County Public Libraries will be suspended, effective Monday, until further notice due to the COVID-19 surge, Baltimore County officials said Thursday. Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual, library officials said.  The online schedule will be updated. Hours at the branches, with the exception of the holidays, will remain the same. The library is also out of its allotment of COVID-19 test kits for distribution.   Virtual programs will continue as planned and some in-person gatherings may be changed to virtual—please bear with us as the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. School employees, firefighters, emergency medical workers, police officers, pharmacy and dental office workers and temporary disaster shelter operators in Sonoma County will be required to get a COVID-19 booster when eligible under a pair of orders issued Thursday by the county’s health officer.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo County prepares for heavy rain

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — If you take a look at your screen, this is some video from my drive southbound on Highway 101. You can see just how quickly the windshield wipers have to move to keep up with all of the rain. Cars were slowing down — most driving around 40 miles […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hospital in Santa Rosa announces new CEO

Santa Rosa-based Providence has hired a Central Valley hospital administrator to take over as CEO of 338-bed Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital starting next month. Chuck Kassis comes to the health care provider from Dignity Health’s 186-bed Mercy Medical Center where he has served as president/CEO since 2014, Providence’s Thursday announcement stated. He originally joined Mercy Medical Center as the vice president of operations in 2008.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Newsom Announces State Plans to Battle Omicron

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s plans to combat the spread of the omicron variant yesterday. The governor confirmed in a briefing that healthcare workers will be required to get a booster shot, with the deadline set for February First. He said those who haven’t gotten their booster will be tested twice a week until the mandate takes effect. Newsom added that COVID testing sites in California will have their hours extended, and the state will send at-home tests to every public school student in preparation for their return to the classroom next month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KSNT News

Manhattan animal shelter closes doors until January due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter has been closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to a press release from the City of Manhattan, the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22. Those who were considered to be in close contact with the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KRON4 News

Sonoma County issues booster mandate for certain workers

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — School employees, firefighters, emergency medical workers, police officers, pharmacy and dental office workers and temporary disaster shelter operators in Sonoma County will be required to get a COVID-19 booster when eligible under a pair of orders issued Thursday by the county’s health officer. The requirements are an expansion of the […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Issues Indoor Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Surge

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Thursday announced the county is reimplementing its indoor mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Masks will be required indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public, as well as public transportation in the county. “With the rapidly multiplying number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron and Delta variants, positivity rates in double digits, and increases in hospitalization, this is a necessary step to further protect our residents,” said Ball. “Being vaccinated, getting a booster, and wearing a mask are the three best ways to protect yourself...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

On Record Day Of COVID-19 Infections In New Jersey, Officials And Residents Sound Alarm On Testing Problems

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge in New Jersey, so does the urgency to get a test. CBS2’s Jessica Layton has more on the struggles many have gone through to get one. A line of people about 100 deep in Linden, some saying they were too sick to speak with CBS2, stood in the cold on Wednesday night, waiting patiently for a coveted COVID test before Christmas. “This was originally supposed to be a peace-of-mind test so people could go see their families. It has quickly in the last week turned into I’ve been exposed and I need...
LINDEN, NJ
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Health Experts Tout New Tools to Slow the Spread of Omicron Variant

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the Bay Area, many residents are taking precautions in the final days before Christmas, even as new treatments become available. Consider it a sign of the holidays under the highly contagious coronavirus variant: next to the big Christmas tree in Union Square, there’s a tent and a a line of people waiting for free COVID-19 rapid tests. Folks said they weren’t changing their holiday plans this Christmas, but many said they are taking more precautions. Esther Lemus and her family are heading to Texas for the holiday. “I may...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

