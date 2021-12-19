ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sammy Watkins placed on Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list, out Week 15

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play...

www.numberfire.com

