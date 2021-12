No matter what mainstream media might tell you, the Colts and Patriots rivalry is very real. The games between these two teams are personal, and it showed on Saturday night. The head-to-head record doesn’t matter, the quarterbacks don’t matter, one day the head coach won’t matter — although he certainly does right now. When Indianapolis squares off against New England, fans know that both sides will slug to the end - no matter the outcome.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO