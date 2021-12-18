Research Associate – Molecular Point-of-Care – BD – San Diego, CA

We know omicron is here in San Diego County, but UC San Diego research suggests it is surging. “We have a lot of Omicron already, so we don’t want people to think Omicron is coming," said Doctor David Pride, the director of the clinical microbiology lab at UC San Diego Health. “Probably the correct way to look at this is omicron is already here and is increasing.”
BioLegend is a global leader in biotechnology that aims to enable legendary discovery via their antibodies and various reagents for biomedical research. From BioLegend Inc. – Fri, 10 Dec 2021 03:42:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Research Associate will support the development chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer, and possibly other disease areas. From Indeed – Sat, 11 Dec 2021 00:18:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 21:56:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 21:54:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, Proteogenomics, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Fri, 10 Dec 2021 01:45:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Troubleshoots issues related to the process and product and uses DOE to design the experiment and to analyze the results. Open-minded and detail oriented. From Emergent BioSolutions – Thu, 16 Dec 2021 18:59:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Extreme attention to details, high standards for accuracy and documentation. Identify problems and bring them to supervisor's attention. From UC San Diego – Sun, 12 Dec 2021 12:53:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
We are developing an automated, benchtop diagnostic system to provide lab-accurate results in 20 minutes for a comprehensive suite of health tests. From Indeed – Wed, 15 Dec 2021 05:38:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Tue, 14 Dec 2021 23:32:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Tue, 14 Dec 2021 23:46:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Admera Health Biopharma Services offers a variety of solutions based on the condition of your samples, project goals, and budget. Max. file size: 8 MB. From Admera Health – Mon, 13 Dec 2021 21:05:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Advanced degree (MS, MBA, PhD, or equivalent) with 7+ years of professional experience in biotechnology. Encodia is seeking to recruit an organized, data driven…. From Encodia, Inc. – Thu, 16 Dec 2021 11:18:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Responsible for supporting and maintaining the utilization of Bio-Rad's portfolio of single-cell technology through. Ability to travel as needed, <25%. From Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – Thu, 16 Dec 2021 17:14:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
By using a wide range of modern biotechnology platforms, the candidate will be trained for data analysis, trouble shooting and data report generation. From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 15 Dec 2021 08:07:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Knowledge of the life science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields. Our business is solving the customer’s problems with new innovative custom devices. $75,000 – $90,000 a year. From Indeed – Wed, 22 Dec 2021 23:18:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
1-2 years of experience in wet chemistry, bio-analytical chemistry, chemical synthesis in biotechnology, pharmaceutical or related scientific field. From Genomatica, Inc. – Wed, 22 Dec 2021 20:34:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Discovery Chemistry group is committed to the delivery of high-quality drug candidates working with all six Janssen Therapeutic Areas (TA) discovery teams. From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Sat, 18 Dec 2021 08:07:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
AlivaMab Discovery Services is seeking an outstanding individual with exceptional cell line engineering skills for the position of Scientist / Sr. From AlivaMab Discovery Services – Fri, 17 Dec 2021 12:27:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As part of the Human Resources team, the Recruiting Coordinator will assist in the daily tasks needed for BioDuro’s employment and recruitment programs. $50,000 – $65,000 a year. From Indeed – Tue, 21 Dec 2021 22:23:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0