Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios podcast network signed an exclusive, multiyear distribution and development deal with SiriusXM and its Stitcher subsidiary, which encompasses their long-running comedy show “Your Mom’s House.” Under the multiyear agreement, YMH Studios — created and owned by the married hosts and comedians — will integrate its staff into podcast subsidiary Stitcher, where they will continue to produce “Your Mom’s House” and the rest of the network’s slate of podcasts. As part of the new relationship, YMH Studios plans to work with the podcast teams at SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher on the development of additional content...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO