Movies

Review: ‘Last Words’

By Jake Sokolsky
punchdrunkcritics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 2086 and Kal (Kalipha Touray) is the last person on Earth in Last Words. It wasn’t always this way. As recently as two years before he was wandering through a rundown Paris with his pregnant sister. Kal was raised with nothing – no parents, schooling, or real future to look...

