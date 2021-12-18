Review: ‘Last Words’

So, if you’ve been paying attention to movie/celebrity news recently, you’ll find that Johnny Depp’s name has been all over the place. The release of the third Fantastic Beasts film in 2022 has caused quite a stir of Depp being replaced with Mads Mikkelsen. In other news, Depp has been slowly gaining favor to rightfully defend his name and reputation. Ex-wife Amber Heard, who slyly rode on the coattails of the ‘Me Too’ movement, (in my opinion, falsely) accused and slandered Depp as a domestic abuser. These alleged accusations have caused a plethora of bullshit including, him being blacklisted in Hollywood. Meanwhile, her life goes on as Depp is left trying to mend the pieces of the life he’s worked his ass off to achieve.
