Ferris State Alumni, Fans Show Out At National Championship in McKinney Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas – After making the trip to Texas, Ferris State parents, students, alumni and fans came together to get their school spirit on before the Bulldogs geared up to take field for the NCAA D-II National Championship against Valdosta State on Saturday night.

Among the excited fanbase is Bill Scheible, whose connections to the program go back nearly 50 years.

“After I got out of the service in ’73 I walked on at Ferris and ended up playing and have been around the program forever,” said Ferris State football alum and Big Rapids resident Bill Scheible.

Scheible said he’s been to every playoff game so far this year and supported his Bulldogs even through the cold and the snow.

“I live in Big Rapids so yeah we were at all three and the weather was horrible,” said Scheible.

While it isn’t exactly balmy her in Texas with temperatures in the forties at game-time, Scheible said he’ll take it compared to the last few weeks.

“The championship game is here five years and then they’ll get another [site],” said Scheible. “I hope they talk to people in Florida and Arizona about hosting the D-2 championship but no, this will be fun.”

For all of these enthusiastic fans, the long trip will surely be worth it if their Bulldogs can finally get over that championship hump.

“Since Coach Annese has been here I mean we’ve been a dominant team in Division II. But [there’s] one thing we haven’t got yet so we’re hoping that’s tonight and things will be good then,” said Scheible.

No. 1 Ferris State will seek its first ever national title when the Bulldogs take on No. 2 Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II National Championship in McKinney, Texas at 9 p.m. (EST) Saturday.