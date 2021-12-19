ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ferris State Alumni, Fans Show Out At National Championship in McKinney Texas

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBFWZ_0dQmkmdc00

MCKINNEY, Texas – After making the trip to Texas, Ferris State parents, students, alumni and fans came together to get their school spirit on before the Bulldogs geared up to take field for the NCAA D-II National Championship against Valdosta State on Saturday night.

Among the excited fanbase is Bill Scheible, whose connections to the program go back nearly 50 years.

“After I got out of the service in ’73 I walked on at Ferris and ended up playing and have been around the program forever,” said Ferris State football alum and Big Rapids resident Bill Scheible.

Scheible said he’s been to every playoff game so far this year and supported his Bulldogs even through the cold and the snow.

“I live in Big Rapids so yeah we were at all three and the weather was horrible,” said Scheible.

While it isn’t exactly balmy her in Texas with temperatures in the forties at game-time, Scheible said he’ll take it compared to the last few weeks.

“The championship game is here five years and then they’ll get another [site],” said Scheible. “I hope they talk to people in Florida and Arizona about hosting the D-2 championship but no, this will be fun.”

For all of these enthusiastic fans, the long trip will surely be worth it if their Bulldogs can finally get over that championship hump.

“Since Coach Annese has been here I mean we’ve been a dominant team in Division II. But [there’s] one thing we haven’t got yet so we’re hoping that’s tonight and things will be good then,” said Scheible.

No. 1 Ferris State will seek its first ever national title when the Bulldogs take on No. 2 Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II National Championship in McKinney, Texas at 9 p.m. (EST) Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Ferris, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Mckinney, TX
College Sports
Ferris, TX
College Sports
Mckinney, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Ferris, TX
Ferris, TX
Football
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ferris State Alumni#Division Ii#Ncaa Division
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
yourconroenews.com

Former Woodlands runner Chance Gibson dies in auto accident

Chance Gibson, a 2021 graduate of The Woodlands High School who ran cross country and track, died Saturday as a result of an automobile accident. Gibson was a freshman at Texas A&M where he ran for the Aggies. A Texas A&M press release confirmed Sunday evening that Gibson was traveling...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
433
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy