The Rum River Mallards split the four games the team played at the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Chicago Showcase last weekend. The Mallards got off to a slow start at the tournament, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Detroit Fighting Irish on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Fighting Irish scored the only goal of the opening period before the two teams erupted to each score three goals in the second.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO