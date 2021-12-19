ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks notebook: Thatcher Demko train gaining U.S. Olympic team momentum

By Ben Kuzma
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThatcher Demko probably had Saturday circled on this calendar. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It’s not a stretch to suggest that the superlative Vancouver Canucks starting goaltender would have got the call against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an afternoon Hockey Night in Canada matchup...

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
kingstonthisweek.com

Kent Johnson joins Michigan teammate Owen Power on ice with Team Canada

BANFF — Kent Johnson has some catching up to do, but is glad just to be on the ice again. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The University of Michigan Wolverines forward skated with Team Canada for the first time Sunday, as they prepare for the upcoming world junior hockey championships at the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre.
NHL
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Jets return to successful brand of hockey in win over Blues

Describing the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. You have interim head coach Dave Lowry recording his first win...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

More games lost, but NHL carries on

More games have been lost, more teams shuttered, more players shifted to COVID-19 protocol — and the Olympics are hanging in the balance. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But the NHL is ploughing through the high case count to get in...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

NHL going on break because of COVID as pulling out of Olympics looks likely

As the first day of winter arrives Tuesday, the whole COVID-19 clouded National Hockey League is on the verge of shutdown. On Monday night the league and the NHLPA agreed to let Tuesday’s games on the shrunken schedule – Washington at Philadelphia and Tampa Bay at Vegas – play out and then postpone the five remaining on Thursday. That will allow a longer holiday break of four or five days, with no testing until Dec. 26, ahead of a scheduled return of games.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: The Senators head into unplanned holiday break coming off strong road effort

The Ottawa Senators made their point Saturday night in Philadelphia. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. And, although they would have liked a better result than a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, the Senators still ended up 1-1-1 on a three-game road trip that started last Tuesday in the Sunshine State.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: COVID-19 pause allows Boudreau precious practice time

The whiteboard got a workout. So did Bruce Boudreau’s vocal cords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Vancouver Canucks coach subscribes to the theory that you play like you practice. And judging by the manner in which his players were practising at one point Monday at Rogers Arena, it wasn’t conducive to winning.
NHL

