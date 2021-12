As the first day of winter arrives Tuesday, the whole COVID-19 clouded National Hockey League is on the verge of shutdown. On Monday night the league and the NHLPA agreed to let Tuesday’s games on the shrunken schedule – Washington at Philadelphia and Tampa Bay at Vegas – play out and then postpone the five remaining on Thursday. That will allow a longer holiday break of four or five days, with no testing until Dec. 26, ahead of a scheduled return of games.

