WARMINGTON: Minor hockey's 'dirtiest' player Omicron winning the game

By Joe Warmington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out Omicron is the dirtiest player in the league. If Omicron could skate, it would be the only player under 12 in the GTA allowed on the hockey rink as COVID-19 tries to put another season on ice. “The Greater Toronto Hockey League announced today that effective Saturday,...

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ontario Hockey League#Covid#Warmington#Gta#House League#Select#Under 12#Gthl
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
KSDK

NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule, AP source says

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Jets return to successful brand of hockey in win over Blues

Describing the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. You have interim head coach Dave Lowry recording his first win...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames reopen facility after third consecutive day with no further positives

There are not a lot of drills designed for such a small number of skaters. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Certainly, a scrimmage was out of the question. Nonetheless, this was very good news — after three straight days without any further positive tests,...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle named captain of Team Canada juniors

There was good news and bad news for the Canadiens on Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The good news is that prospect Kaiden Guhle was named captain of Team Canada for the World Junior Hockey Championship. The bad news is that Mike Hoffman...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: Luke Schenn buoyed by quick return from COVID-19 protocol list

Luke Schenn was doubled over in exhaustion following a practice drill Monday at Rogers Arena. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a visual reminder of the effect that even mild COVID-19 symptoms can have on a professional athlete returning from quarantine — even though the Vancouver Canucks defenceman wasn’t under significant physical duress during his absence.
NHL

