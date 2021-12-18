ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ Board Game On The Table

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleigh full of toys? Check. Team of eager reindeer? Check. Bloody axe? Huh?. With Christmas fast approaching, Fright Rags this week announced a new way to spend the holiday–playing Silent Night, Deadly Night: The Game. Based on the 1984 seasonal slasher, the board game can be purchased through a Kickstarter campaign,...

newsandpress.net

Silent night, peaceful night…even in wartime

It was Christmas Eve near the Yser River in Belgium, and the ground was covered in ice and snow. The year was 1914 and World War I had been going on for almost five months. The British had lost nearly 100,000 men by this time and conditions on the Western Front were horrendous. Both sides had dug long trenches, about 8 feet deep and 6 feet wide to provide cover from the hail of gunfire. There was a somewhat complicated zigzag network of these carved pits where British, French and Allied units had their own separate areas on one side. The same was true for the other side where the Germans were encamped, seeking protection. Between these two fronts was the deadly place (from 30 yards wide to 100 yards in some places) called “No Man’s Land.” If you went there, chances were you wouldn’t survive more than a few minutes, if at all. As light faded and darkness began to cover them, both sides were thinking of Christmas and their families back home. The warmth and laughter they should be sharing and, all the food they were missing was on their minds. The Germans had clipped small trees from the woods and used string, foil and any other trinkets they could find to decorate them. Some even lit small candles and attached them to the trees. Others put candles in jelly jars. They reread letters from home that they had already seen a hundred times and nostalgia crept into their hearts. It would be nice to have some type of Christmas here, even though conditions were the worst you could imagine. Until this morning’s snow began to freeze everything, there had been at least 18 inches of muddy water in the bottom of the trenches. It was impossible to keep your feet or clothes dry and mud stuck to everything, even the bullets in their pockets. They had to clean their weapons four or five times a day and God help you if you put a muddy bullet into your gun. They learned to deal with the cold, the mud and frostbite as best they could. Every limb of their body was either numb or ached with pain. But now it was Christmas Eve and they were thinking of home. The air was getting colder and a light snow was falling when members of the British Expeditionary Force suddenly heard something. A single voice rang out in the darkness, soft but clear. Someone on the enemy side was singing “Silent Night”… in German. They could hear it growing stronger.
WORLD
Daily News-Record

Game Night Takes A Turn

Dear Annie: I have been in a friend group that plays board games nearly every month for 25 years. We all know one another from working at a startup in Colorado nearly 30 years ago. We don't work together anymore, but we still play games together frequently. It has been tough during COVID-19, but we have played a few games online here and there.
HOBBIES
moreheadcitync.org

Family Christmas Karaoke Game Night

Looking for a family-friendly Christmas event where everyone can have a good time? Look no further! Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a family Christmas karaoke and game night on December 9th from 5:30-7:00PM! This event is free and open to the public. We will have a festive time with fun Christmas games, yummy treats, and Christmas karaoke. All ages welcome! No sign up is required. For more information, contact Victoria Ward at 252-726-5083 or email victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org .
LIFESTYLE
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker’ is a Misunderstood, Overlooked Holiday Classic

We all have those horror movies that scarred us for life. Whether your blood ran cold from the macabre family dinner in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or you found yourself disturbed and nauseous while watching Regan’s head spin in The Exorcist, these terrible frights became the catalyst for a lifetime of loving horror. When I think back to my childhood, it’s films like Tourist Trap, Poltergeist, and even Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker that left deep impressions. It’s like a frigid winter chill you simply can’t shake, or that ominous sensation that descends at nightfall and seems to rattle among the shadows on your wall. It’s certainly hard to imagine the fifth installment in any B-movie franchise having much to offer, but director Martin Kitrosser’s The Toymaker injected the series with a pinch of whimsy, a few drops of absurdity, and a whole fistful of mayhem that is just as terrifying today.
MOVIES
Person
St. Mary
FANGORIA

The Reason For The Season: Religion Vs. Santa In SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT

The holidays are approaching at an alarming rate. A very alarming rate. While everyone decks their halls and warms their cocoa, people tend to cozy up by the fireside, and if they're anything like me, they tend to throw on a movie for those cold winter nights. There's no shortage of holiday movies to revisit this season, (hell there's no shortage of holiday horror movies). One of the most popular in the realm is Silent Night, Deadly Night. Released in 1984, the film was controversial from the get-go, it was even yanked from theaters a mere six days after release cementing its place in horror movie history. While most see the movie as a straightforward slasher film with a demented killer in a Santa Claus suit, I always found it to have more complex themes and ideas beneath the surface. So let's dive into Santa's bag of goodies and offload some of it because there is a lot to unpack here.
RELIGION
Sedalia Democrat

James Bryant: ‘In the Dead of Night’

SpoFest founder James Bryant has published his first chapbook featuring dark haiku. The book, “In the Dead of Night Vol. 1” was released on Amazon Kindle eBooks on Dec. 17. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mediapost.com

Hotels.com Offers Not-So-Silent-Night Suite

Hotels.com has the ultimate holiday stay for extreme holiday music fans — or challenge for holiday music foes. Consumers can visit Hotels.com/NotSoSilentNight between now and Dec. 12 to apply for the chance to stay in the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent-Night Suite, a totally decked-to-the-halls holiday hotel suite that will play holiday songs for 24 straight hours. The suite is decorated to the hilt with a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ and ornament disco ball.
LIFESTYLE
NBC12

Richmond Animal League’s ‘Operation Silent Night’ returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to spend your holidays with a new furry friend, you can do just that - courtesy of Richmond Animal League!. It’s part of a special holiday promotion called “Operation Silent Night,” an initiative to clear the shelter and find every pet a home for the holidays.
RICHMOND, VA
wrti.org

The Story Behind The Beloved Christmas Carol "Silent Night"

It was 203 years ago when "Silent Night" was first heard by Austrian villagers attending Christmas Eve mass in St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf. How did this simple melody, with its words of comfort, become a beloved hymn of peace throughout the world? WRTI's Susan Lewis has the story. Check...
RELIGION
greatesthits981.com

Karla Bonoff/”Silent Night”

An interview with Karla Bonoff about her 2020 album “Silent Night,” issued in 2021 with additional tracks. She talks about recording “The First Noel” in the 1980s and re-recording it for this project, the impetus for doing this album, the most challenging arrangement, collaborating with Michael McDonald on one of the songs, and more.
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Danger Lurks!

This Christmas may not be merry for everyone in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers. While some families are celebrating the season, there’s still plenty of drama to go around as Victor stirs up trouble, Nina prepares to face the judge, and Laura worries about a deadly threat!. As the holidays...
ENTERTAINMENT
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Dead by Daylight’ Developers Reveal ‘Ringu’ Chapter

Dead by Daylight continues to flex its horror muscle as game developers revealed that Ringu would be the latest horror franchise to be in the game. “The importance of the Ringu franchise in Japan, and its influence on culture around the world are undeniable. To be given the opportunity to dive into that legendary story as we bring this creation into Dead by Daylight is an immense honor”, says Mathieu Cote, Game Director, Dead by Daylight. “This new Chapter will give our players something intensely dark and troubling, a real heart-pounding experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game.”
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Antlers’ Video Shows How To Build A Better Movie Monster

Guillermo del Toro is obviously a man who knows his monsters. The recent horror feature Antlers draws from a Native American legend of a cannibalistic spirit that inhabits people and forces them to feed horribly on unsuspecting prey. Pretty nasty, huh? Calls for a gruesome monster, right? Good thing del Toro was the film’s producer.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Black Phone’ Disconnects Until The Summer Of 2022

That busy signal you hear is the sound of no one answering The Black Phone. The next horror feature from Scott Derrickson (Deliver Us From Evil) had been slated for a Feb. 4, 2022 theatrical release, but Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions this week bumped the debut back to June 24, 2022, according to Deadline. No reason was given, but do the letters COVID strike a familiar note?
MOVIES

