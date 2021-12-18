ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Sixers to waive Grant Riller, sign Myles Powell to two-way deal

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers plan to move on with their season with a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the team did make a roster move on Saturday.

No, not that move. A minor move that gives the team some depth for the future.

The Sixers are planning to waive guard Grant Riller and sign former Seton Hall standout Myles Powell to a two-way deal. Riller was on a two-way, but he suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason and he never got a fair chance so the Sixers will move on from him.

Enter Powell who played all four years at Seton Hall averaging 21.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in his senior season with the Pirates. He spent the 2020-21 season and the beginning of the 2021-22 season with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. He averaged 17.8 points and shot 44.6% from deep on 6.4 attempts in the 2020-21 season with Westchester.

The Sixers will probably have Powell play with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, but having him on a two-way deal means the Sixers can have him up around the team and help continue to develop him for his future.

