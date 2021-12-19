ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Continental Army spent America's first Christmas, and turned the tide of the Revolutionary War

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas day, 1776, George Washington’s Continental Army crossed the Delaware River to attack the British forces at the Battle of Trenton, in what Kelsey Grammer called “the most daring mission of the war” on Fox Nation’s “Legends & Lies: America’s First Christmas.”....

Delaware Gazette

Longest one-day battle of Revolutionary War

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series on the Battle of Monmouth. The Battle of Monmouth was fought in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and was part of the Philadelphia Campaign of 1777-78. The Continental Army attacked the rear of the British Army column as they left Monmouth Courthouse. It is also known as the Battle of Monmouth Courthouse.
POLITICS
theridgewoodblog.net

NEW JERSEY’S REVOLUTIONARY WAR HISTORY

Trenton, NJ – Visitors and New Jerseyans alike can now use their smartphones to enjoy narrated travels in George Washington’s footsteps as the Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area introduces its Ten Crucial Days audio tour. Travelers will follow the route of key events that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the very spots where they happened, starting with the launch point of Washington’s Christmas night Delaware River crossing in 1776 through the Continental Army victories at Trenton and Princeton. You will hear these events unfold through the experiences of the people who were there, in their own words.
TRENTON, NJ
The Frederick News-Post

America's first opioid crisis grew out of the carnage of the Civil War

When Frances Goolrick returned to her home on Capitol Hill in Washington after an outing in February 1896, she found her husband, John, in a drugged stupor. John T. Goolrick, 52, was a prominent lawyer and public figure from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where he was a judge. He had a brother who was a doctor. He and Frances had been married for 23 years. They had four children.
HEALTH
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
local21news.com

Wreaths Across America event honoring Revolutionary War veterans

Harrisburg, PA — It’s a special day across the country, thousands of people are teaming up to honor the veterans that fought for our freedom. The Paxton Presbyterian Church Cemetery played an instrumental role in the Revolutionary War. It was a meeting place for patriots during the war....
HARRISBURG, PA
Woonsocket Call

Working toward war: Lanctot’s latest work looks at how century-old political struggle set stage for modern America

WOONSOCKET – If Twitter or Facebook had existed, say, around 1915, no doubt President Woodrow Wilson, former President Teddy Roosevelt and peace activist Jane Addams would have been using it to blast out their antagonistic views of what the United States should do about the military conflagration in Europe that eventually came to be known as World War I.
WOONSOCKET, RI
SFGate

Book World: How the Revolutionary War created a nation - and divided its citizens

- - - H. W. Brands, best-selling author of biographies of American heroes and villains, has earned a much-deserved reputation as a writer of narrative history. In "Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution," Brands offers a fast-paced, often riveting account of the military and political events leading up to the Declaration of Independence and those that followed during the war. He tells his story through the eyes of familiar patriot figures - among them, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams - and perhaps less-familiar loyalists: Thomas Hutchinson, William Franklin, the Howe brothers, Joseph Brant. This focus on individual experiences and actions allows a reader the comfort of revisiting old friends whose life histories are twice-told tales, while also providing introductions to less well-known but equally interesting men.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
George Washington
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
Portsmouth Herald

'Where the first shots were fired': NH, Sununu claim Revolutionary War history at Fort Constitution

NEW CASTLE — On the 247th anniversary of the Battle at Fort William and Mary, now known as Fort Constitution, Gov. Chris Sununu officially declared Saturday, Dec. 18 as Fort Constitution Day and staked New Hampshire's claim to Revolutionary War history.  'I hear one gentleman lost his ear in the battle," Sununu said. "It was quite a battle. But the biggest significance here is that this is where the first overt action of the American Revolution took place,...
NEW CASTLE, NH
News Break
Politics
The Bergen Record

NJ restaurateur: I require vaccines. Every other venue must, too | Opinion

In his first inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy famously challenged American citizens to “ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” In the last two years, we have struggled with the balancing of our personal freedoms and the communal responsibility of citizenship. Kennedy was wildly popular in calling for a notion of a citizen's responsibility that was directed outward toward his fellow man. Responsibility, in this view,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
12news.com

America's longest war was partially fought in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — The United States left Afghanistan after 20 years and commentators said it was the longest armed conflict in American history. But they were wrong. That happened in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. The conflict was called the Apache Wars. What the Apaches Wars were – and...
ARIZONA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Mystery artifact stashed at Revolutionary War-era site turns out to be kitchen gadget

It’s not unreasonable to assume Americans would have hidden valuables in crawlspaces during the 1700s, but a recent discovery at Saratoga National Historical Park in New York is disproving that notion in a funny way. Archaeologists studying timbers in historic Schuyler House, built in 1777, found a mysterious object...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

How PIGEONS helped the Red Army to win in World War II

Often, pigeons used by the Soviet army to deliver messages were hunted on the battlefield by specially trained German hawks and falcons. Since ancient China and the Roman Empire, pigeon post was considered an extremely effective means of communication and was widely used in various wars and conflicts. Even during World War II, pigeons continued to play an important role, helping out soldiers when their advanced radio stations went out of order.
MILITARY

