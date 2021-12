DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday season is a joyous time. However, the things you may enjoy could be a danger for your pet. We have a few tips to pass along from the SPCA of Texas to keep our furry friends safe. Beware of decorations. Pets may be enticed by the sparkly stuff, so keep it out of reach. Cover the water in your Christmas tree stand, it could be infested with harmful elements. Skip the table scraps. Some foods can be toxic to pets. Always be sure your pet is wearing a collar with current tags, in case they get lost. You can find more information on the SPCA website.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO