Showers, strong winds forecast for Sunday

Crossroads residents should expect rain and moderately strong winds to continue into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Overnight, the chance for...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Tonight, and...
The forecast for the final ten days of 2021 is pretty unsettled. Most days will feature some degree of rain showers and at-or-below-normal temperatures. We start the day with some pretty disgusting, uncomfortable weather. Showers and drizzle have moistened the state. However, with the exception of far northern NJ (Sussex County), temperatures are above freezing. So it's all wet, not wintry.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, is expected Thursday through Christmas. Southeasterly winds and rain prone conditions may develop near Kauai Sunday, potentially spreading to all islands early next week.
The first full day of winter is bringing snow, but only to portions of the Northeast and Northwest. The rest of the US will have to dream of a white Christmas as unusually warm winter weather is building in the Plains. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is that Santa or a storm headed for Southern California? Both – wet weather, and possibly snow, is on the way to the region just in time for Christmas.
Wednesday’s overcast skies will give way to light rain that will develop on Thursday, according to CBS2’s Evelyn Taft. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon and make for just a damp Christmas Eve.
This storm could produce up to two inches of rain for the valleys and coastal cities, and as much as five inches for the...
Comments / 0