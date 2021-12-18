ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee

Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be...

ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports

