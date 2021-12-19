Woods returns with 3 shots that look like the Tiger of old

One of the best events in professional golf, the PNC Championship, went down today (12/19), and John Daly brought the looks throughout the weekend. With his bright and colorful outfits, grown-out hair, and beard, the veteran golfer looked like PGA Santa Claus on the green. If Santa was a huge Arkansas fan. Along with his son John II, the father-son duo topped the field. Both in style and with their play. Daly is an enigmatic character in the sport, and he proves time and time again why fans love him so much.
Comments / 0