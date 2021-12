SHELLEY – If the Shelley Lady Russets are not the most improved girls’ basketball team in the High Country Conference, they definitely belong in the conversation. Proof of that took place on Thursday evening, when the Lady Russets invited the Bonneville Bees to town for an all important conference tilt, and a chance for Shelley to stake a claim at the number two position in the conference standings at a crucial time of the year. Most of the teams in the conference have played a game or two and are setting their sights on the second half of the season as they make their closing rush towards a regular season title.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO