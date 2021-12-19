ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 199 results: Cub Swanson throttles Darren Elkins, scores first round TKO

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mhK7_0dQmTCEV00

Not much time was wasted by Cub Swanson on Saturday evening.

In a main card featherweight contest between two storied UFC veterans, Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) took care of business against Darren Elkins (26-10 MMA, 16-9 UFC) in a quick fashion.

From the moment the fight began, Swanson began unleashing pinpoint accurate strikes. In typical “Killer” Cub fashion, he added some flair to his offensive output as well.

A three-punch combination sent Elkins tumbling and reaching for a leg of Swanson but grabbed nothing but air. Elkins returned to his feet to be met by one more left hand and a wheel kick that prompted referee Herb Dean to stop the action at 2:12 of the opening round.

Check out video of the finish below (via Twitter):

Swanson gets back in the win column with a strong win over one of the toughest fighters in the game. After picking up wins in back-to-back fights over Kron Gracie and Daniel Pineda, Swanson dropped one to Giga Chikadze in May. However, on Saturday he was able to bounce back against Elkins to close out the year on a positive note.

Elkins’ win streak is halted at two, after picking up consecutive wins over Eduardo Garagorri and Darrick Minner.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 199 include:

  • Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:12
  • Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

