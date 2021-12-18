Sunday Drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier grows up with a new look

Midsize trucks like the 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro 4X, 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, and 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor are as hot as ever in the off-road world. These vehicles have evolved extensively since the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the tiny, slow, and underpowered mini-trucks that were their ancestors roamed. The mini-truckness is long gone, as these vehicles are approaching the exterior size of a half-ton from the late 1970s and their payloads are rated at or above half a ton. And while most of the early mini-trucks from these three manufacturers were available in 4WD by the early 1980s (and pretty capable at that), the off-road prowess of their 2021 and 2022 vehicular descendants has come a long, long way. That's thanks in part to the development of off-road-tuned suspensions, selectable rear lockers, hill descent control systems, all-terrain tires, traction control, skid plates, tow points, and much more. Having spent a week with all three of these trucks we have a pretty good idea of what each brings to the table. Each one stood out in one aspect or another and all deserve a second look from anyone who needs a small(ish) truck that can do everything.

