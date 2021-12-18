ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Sunday Drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier grows up with a new look

Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back before the events of 2020, Nissan introduced a new engine into its already great midsized Frontier pickup: a V6 that would produce a new segment-leading 310 horsepower. We loved this new addition to what we referred to as the “Classic Nissan Frontier” that provided more power, more places to...

www.heraldextra.com

