With only Christmas barely a week away, Senate Democrats are furiously trying to come to an agreement that will end Sen. Ted Cruz’s blockade of State Department nominees. While one senator can’t completely block Biden’s nominees, Cruz can force Democrats to go through the lengthy process of overcoming the filibuster for each confirmation, wasting valuable time that the Senate would prefer to use for other priorities. This has allowed Cruz to keep dozens of Biden’s nominees, including ambassadors and senior State Department officials, in limbo for months. While Cruz has lifted his hold for some positions, such as Biden’s pick for ambassador to China, more than 50 ambassador nominees are still waiting for a floor vote.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO