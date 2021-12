A new promo for The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series teases the coming war in the Star Wars underworld. More specifically, this new trailer for Book of Boba Fett seems to be the first real promo that indicates there will be some kind of antagonist that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have to face. That's not at all surprising, since the entire premise of The Book of Boba Fett sees Fett and Shand uniting to take over the entire criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt. There are bound to be a few serious "holdouts" in the underworld that want a slice of that empire themselves...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO