Central bank of Argentina is investigating crypto investment platforms. The bank has ordered the platforms to stop services. The Central bank in Argentina has announced that it is investigating several crypto investments over their high yields. According to a recent statement, the Central bank outlined all the measures that it is taking to carry out this investigation. The statement mentioned that most of the companies in this circle deal with digital assets and crypto-related investments. The bank has also gone forward to notify public members about the platforms that provide them with the high yields.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO