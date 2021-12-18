ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Jackrabbits’ season ends at Montana State

By Skyler Jackson
SDSU Collegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota State Jackrabbits’ playoff run came to an end Saturday in the FCS Semifinals with a 31-17 loss to eighth-seeded Montana State at a sold-out Bobcat Stadium. With the loss, the Jacks finish the season 11-4, and 19-6 on the calendar year dating back to the spring season. They...

sdsucollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
MARTIN, TN
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC. ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news. “Josh Henson will be offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackrabbits#Bobcats#American Football#Fcs#Jacks#Louisiana Tech#Sdsu#Msu
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy