(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska pharmacies are facing staffing shortages with heavier work loads. “Filling a prescription takes a lot of concentration, and there are several checks along the way and we don’t want to rush that process, we want to make sure all the safety checks are in place so that the right medication is given to the right patient,” said Marcia Mueting, CEO of the Nebraska Pharmacist Association.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO