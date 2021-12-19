Dr. Fox: Is my dog gay?

A good night’s sleep is essential self-care for people and animals. For canines, sleep keeps their brains healthy and their emotions stable. Studies say healthy adult dogs normally sleep about 10 hours per day. Solid snoozes are especially important for puppies whose bones, muscles and nervous systems are still growing. In fact, puppies and senior dogs usually need a few more hours of sleep over the course of a 24-hour period than adult pups. But what if all your dog does is sleep? According to Dr. Sarah Wooten, DVM and veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance, your dog is sleeping too much if they’re zonked out for more than 18 hours a day. Of course, this can vary.
