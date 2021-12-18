ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: Start treating drug smugglers as terrorists

By Letter to the editor
Daily Freeman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last year, 100,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses — the main culprit being fentanyl, which is pouring across our Southern border in pill form. Drug overdoses are now the...

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

US Navy rescues drug smugglers from burning ship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman. One additional Iranian from the vessel remains missing. The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Smoke pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship. U.S. sailors also recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin. The Navy valued the recovered drugs as worth $14.7 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Republic

Letter: Jail drug treatment can transform lives

I am writing in regards to your Nov. 27 editorial, “The community must rally to prevent overdose deaths.” I am a 42-year-old who is currently incarcerated in the Bartholomew County Jail. I am a proud graduate of the in-house drug treatment program BART (Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform), which is a community-funded program. I just finished the aftercare program as a mentor to around 20 other gentlemen who have followed after me.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
The Jewish Press

When is a Terrorist NOT a Terrorist?

When is a terrorist not a terrorist? When he’s a Palestinian Arab, of course. In any other part of the world, under any other circumstances, somebody who, for nationalistic reasons, fires a submachine gun into a crowd of civilians is recognized as a terrorist. But when Fadi Abu Shkhaydam...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Smuggling#Drug Overdose#Smugglers#Americans#Southern#The Biden Administration#Covid
MedicalXpress

Can Prozac treat COVID? Perhaps, but a related drug may be better

The rise of Omicron, the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, reminds us how quickly things can change during the pandemic. Only a few weeks ago, we were hearing about a range of potential new COVID-19 antiviral drugs and antibody treatments. Now researchers are asking if such drugs will still work to treat Omicron, with its multiple new mutations. We'll be hearing more about this in coming weeks.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mic

There are new opioids to worry about. And they're several times stronger than fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths have recently hit tragic highs in the U.S. A staggering 75,673 Americans died of opioids overdoses during the 12-month period ending this April, compared to 56,064 the year before, according to CDC estimates. Experts point to synthetic opioid fentanyl as a major culprit behind overdoses in the U.S. due to its potency — up to 50 times higher than that of heroin, per the CDC. Now, forensic scientists have identified opioids even stronger than fentanyl on used syringes in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.
HEALTH
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Man whose wife battled in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with Ivermectin has died after receiving two doses of the controversial drug

According to reports, the 52-year-old man from Pennsylvania whose wife had gone to court to have his Coronavirus infection treated with ivermectin has died on Sunday evening, a week after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication. Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Unfortunately, misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months.
LAW
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia teen facing firearm charges

LAWRENCEVILLE – Maceo Anton Nicholson, 19, of Emporia, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell stopped a four door Honda for speeding, 67 mph in a 55 mph zone, just west of Union Woods Drive.
EMPORIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy