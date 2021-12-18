Letter: Urge your senators to pass the Build Back Better bill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Sunday morning, President Joe Biden’s economic plan took a major hit after a key Senate Democrat said he does not support and will not vote for his Build Back Better Plan. The nearly $2 trillion package would require the full support of the Democrats in the United States Senate and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia remains a holdout, saying he has concerns about various provisions in the legislation that passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month. “This is a no on this legislation,” he said. “I have tried everything I know...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO