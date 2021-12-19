USC Cornerback Chris Steele Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Junior cornerback Chris Steele declared for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. The USC veteran took to social media to announce the news.

"These past 3 seasons at USC have been some of the best times of my life," Steele said.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Although my time suiting up as a Trojan is over. I look forward to completing my degree and showing the next level what I've been preparing for my whole life."

Steele was a three-year starter at USC, and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors as a sophomore. As a junior, Steele had 33 tackles, three deflections and two interceptions in 11 games played. He finishes his career as a Trojan with 94 total tackles, three interceptions, and one sack.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube