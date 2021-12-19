ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk increases comfort and efficiency while you work

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Work more comfortably at your computer with the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk. Featuring 4 programmable heights, you can easily and safely transition from a seated to a standing position. Thanks to the sturdy dual motor desk frame and height adjustment range of 25″ to 51″, you’ll receive maximum comfort while...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gadget Flow

10 Tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022

Ready to see what tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022? From household robots to VR glasses that support your well-being, consumer tech products in 2022 are poised to make our lives healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable than ever. In 2022, we should see a continued trend...
ELECTRONICS
Woman's World

12 Best Under Desk Heaters to Keep You Toasty Warm While You Work

There’s nothing worse than being cold when trying to get work done. It may be sweater weather season, but if you find yourself still shivering while checking your emails, it’s time to turn up the heat — and a space heater is just what you need. If you work in an office, it saves you from begging your manager to raise the thermostat, and if you’re working from home, using the right one can lower your heating bill. There are many different types of space heaters, each ranging in size and price. However, if you want to save space and avoid clutter, tucking a small one beneath your workspace may be the way to go. Keep reading to learn our recommendations for the best under desk heater for you.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Mistu Shower soap infuser lets you stream your favorite products directly into the water

Make showering so much easier with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. Use the wall mounts to attach it to your shower wall, and then you can connect it to the water stream. Once you’ve done that, this gadget lets you place your body and haircare products inside. Then, it infuses them into your shower’s water stream! If you have dry skin or hair and like to use products in the shower to combat it, this is a great option. Because the products stream through the water, they apply evenly all over your body. Use it to effortlessly cleanse, condition, and moisturize dry and curly hair. You can use everything from sea salt to seaweed and powdered shower gel to apple cider vinegar. Ensure your skin gets all the benefits possible using the Mistu Shower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Gadget Flow

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage. Want to ensure you have power for days and can...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The 7 Best Portable Photo Printers for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Photo sharing may seem restricted to social media, but printable photos still exist. If you’ve been shopping around for a portable photo printer that will bring your favorite memories into the palm of your hand, we collected a list of some of the best, and most affordable options to buy, based on customer reviews. For additional shopping guides see our picks for the best...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Caviar iPhone 13 Tesla Electro has a titanium body & black PVD coating for a modern look

Make your phone stand out when you have the Caviar iPhone 13 Tesla Electro. Designed by Caviar Artists, it offers high-tech metal engineering. In fact, it has a titanium body and black PVD coating that makes it look like the Tesla electric cars. Blending incredible materials with futuristic design, this phone comes in iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. Truly a customized luxury gadget, it comes in a limited edition of only 99 models. The center has a textured aluminum insert—melted from a real Tesla electric car. Furthermore, the metal panel has a laconic collage portraying Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors logo, and the outlines of an electric car. Moreover, its accent copper insert has Caviar engraving as copper is the most important element of any electric car.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Crowdfunding#The Oakywood Solid Wood#Ios#Ar#Vr
Inverse

The 5 best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks

Recent analysis of longitudinal studies in the U.K. have begun to prove in earnest that sedentary behavior — like sitting at a desk all day — can indeed result in some not-so-great health outcomes in the long run. Of course, being on your feet all day (as good as it might be for you) can be uncomfortable after a while, which is why the best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks are made with about 0.75 inch of high-density foam or memory foam to provide stable support for your feet and joints. They have nonslip backing and beveled edges to enhance safety, and some have design upgrades that’ll look great in your office.
HEALTH
Gadget Flow

Hitrons Solutions Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse is a remote control for presentations

Use the HSI Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse in so many situations, from giving presentations to working in tight spaces. Using optical-sensing technology, it provides smooth curser movements. Additionally, offering Bluetooth 4.0 support for connected devices, it lets you wirelessly use the mouse anytime and anywhere. With an ergonomic, curved design, it easily fits fingers, reducing strains on the wrists. Furthermore, you can use it as a remote control when giving lectures and presentations. It acts as a comprehensive computer controller and pointer. And, if you’re in tight spaces with no space for a mouse or if your laptop is on your lap, this is a great accessory. In fact, it can help relieve or prevent Carpal Tunnel syndrome, and it’s useful for those with disabilities or missing digits. Finally, choose from Black Pearl, White Pearl, Red Pattern, and Silver color options.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

CHAKRAM height adjustable sitting and standing desk

If you are in the market for a new desk and are considering an electric height adjustable standing desk you may be interested in the CHAKRAM currently available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 580 backers with still 11 days remaining on its campaign. The sit stand desk is fully customizable and can be controlled wirelessly if required enabling you to set your desk to your perfect working height whether standing or sitting.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Gadget Flow

Precision Play Signature Series Dice for role-play games seek to provide a fairer roll

Designed in pursuit of a fairer roll, the Precision Play Signature Series Dice for role-play games have a unique structure. Their elevated central core provides angular momentum of the center of mass past the fulcrum of the table. This results in more action of the roll without sharp edges or high weight. These dice went through a high-precision manufacturing processes, which resulted in incredibly tight tolerances when referenced to the design model. Moreover, their high-quality materials and finishes come in three options. You can choose brass, a 14k gold-plated brass, or a rhodium-plated brass. Either way, these polyhedral dice have a stunning, conversation-starting look. Finally, after three different design iterations, these are the lightest possible dice while retaining playability and lasting structural integrity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

PEMDX Pty Ltd. Cuba Wand baby breathing rate monitor checks your baby’s breathing in seconds

Get an accurate measurement of your baby’s breathing rate with the PEMDX Pty Ltd. Cuba Wand baby breathing rate monitor. This wand-shaped gadget checks your baby’s breathing in seconds, anytime, anywhere. It’s based on the award-winning medical innovation, ApnoLight. What’s more, it’s easy to use. Simply place it under your baby’s nose. The device then begins taking measures immediately without being clipped onto your baby. Then, you’ll count the number of green lights or haptic vibrations for one minute. The result equals your baby’s breathing rate. Such a device makes breath-tracking easier as babies breathe much faster than adults and even older children. Developed by Australian doctors and engineers, it’s a gadget that helps parents easily and accurately assess their baby’s breathing.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Sonos working to make future products more efficient and repairable

Speaker company Sonos announced plans to make its speakers last longer and use less energy. The plans come as part of the company’s larger effort to make itself more sustainable by minimizing e-waste and pollution that drives climate change. According to The Verge, improving the repairability of products is...
BUSINESS
Gadget Review

Why a Standing Desk Doesn’t Work_

If you’re experiencing trouble with your standing desk, you may wonder why a standing desk doesn’t work some of the time. Additionally, the best standing desk sometimes seems stuck or uneven, confusing you even more. To fix the issue, you probably have to troubleshoot your desk. As a result, you may be interested in knowing how to reset a standing desk height.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Watson Pack 3.0 antitheft hard-shell backpack has a modern design with one-touch access

What if you could rely on your pack to make a great impression, stand at the ready, protect your devices, and save you time, every day? That hopeful future is here, and it’s the Watson Pack 3.0 antitheft hard-shell backpack. This third-generation pack offers an antitheft lock for added security and one-touch access for ease of use. Its stand-up technology keeps it upright when you set it down and allows for a full view of what’s inside. Moreover, it includes an integrated luggage sleeve and a waterproof gasket seal, keeping everything safe from the elements. With genuine leather flap-free straps and NASA memory foam, it offers the best in style and all-day comfort. Furthermore, the padded lens case keeps spectacles cozy, and the quick-access side pockets provide convenient, instant access. Overall, make a great impression, protect your devices, and save precious time with Pack 3.0.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma prevents your iPhone or Android smartphone from overheating

Love to play games on your phone? Now you can defeat the heat with the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. Compatible with most smartphones, this gadget uses advanced cooling technology for enhanced gaming performance to keep your smartphone cool while the battle heats up. This Razer gadget features an electronic Peltier cooling tile with heat sink to draw heat away from your phone and dissipate it. Thanks to its powerful 7-blade fan, this gadget maximizes airflow with minimal noise. Moreover, add some flair to your smartphone with the 12 customizable RGB LEDs embedded beneath the fan. As a result, you can unleash bright lighting effects to showcase your personality while you beat the competition. Finally, the fan includes a 1.5-meter USB Type-C cable for fast, convenient power as you game.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger has 2 USB-C PD ports to power 2 devices

Never endure a low battery again when you have the Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger. It features 2 USB-C Power Delivery ports to charge your iPad Pro M2 or iPhone 13 up to 20 watts each at the same time. Compatible with a range of iPad and iPhone models, it’s the perfect car gadget for powering your iPhone and iPad on the way to work. Moreover, this Satechi charger supports USB-C PD fast charging. As a result, it quickly powers iPhones from 0–50% battery in around 30 minutes with the USB-C to Lightning cable. Best of all, its sleek and modern design discreetly fits in your car’s cigarette port. All the while, the aluminum finish will complement any interior and add a luxury feel.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

WALK-i-TASK adds a standing desk to your treadmill

NEWS – If you’ve thought about adding a platform to your treadmill so you can get a little extra exercise/activity in your day while you work, I found a potential solution. The WALK-i-TASK is designed to fit almost any treadmill and adds a height-adjustable work surface for your laptop. You can even adjust the angle of the platform if you want to use it for reading. The WALK-i-TASK is priced at $134.99 and is available at walkitask.com.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
763
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy