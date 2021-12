WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for approximately 51 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Hawaiian-style summer sausage products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

