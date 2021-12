Florida State's former defensive end is on the move, once again, this time headed to Mississippi to be coached under Deion Sanders. Josh Griffis, who joined the Seminoles in 2020, is headed to Mississippi to team up with the Hall of Famer, Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the former 5-star commit. During the Early Signing Period, Griffis announced that he was committing to Jackson State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO