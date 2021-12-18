ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former walk-on Carter Gilmore has become a contributor in year two

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
Former walk-on Carter Gilmore is among the most underappreciated players by the fan-base, which is a shame. Gilmore has appeared in all 10 games he’s been available for, missing one game due to illness. And while Gilmore isn’t playing one of the more prominent roles on the team, he’s undeniably given Greg Gard some really solid minutes off the bench this season.

Carter Gilmore is averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists thus far while playing 9.8 minutes per game off the bench. The numbers don’t exactly jump off the page at you, but he’s proven to be a reliable option that can provide minutes at a number of spots.

Gilmore is a versatile and willing defender, who’s focused on making the right play when he’s on the floor. Because of this, Gilmore has been trusted to provide spot minutes out on the wing.

Greg Gard has gone out of way to mention that Gilmore has thrived while playing the role of the opposing team’s leading scorer on the scout team. So, it’s certainly possible that he has more to offer on the offensive end than we’ve seen to this point.

It’s also important to note that not all rotational players need to score to be of value. It’s the little things that earn you playing time at Wisconsin. On a team that features multiple high-volume scorers (Jonathan Davis, Brad Davison), it’s helpful to have a low usage player like Gilmore that focuses on taking care of the ball (2nd on the team is assist to turnover ratio), playing sound defense, and making good decisions.

Carter Gilmore knows how he can help this team, and understands his role. That’s why Coach Gard trusts him and has continued to find him opportunities. Gilmore is someone I’d expect to remain in the rotation throughout most of the season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hawks to sign Wesley Iwundu to 10-day deal

Adrian Wojnarowksi: The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers. Source: Twitter @wojespn. Shams Charania: The Hornets...
NBA
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

