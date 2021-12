(AP) — If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be declared a forfeit and the available team will advance to the championship game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country because of the omicron variant, the CFP has announced contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The championship game could be delayed until as late as Jan. 14 if there are COVID issues, and that game could be forfeited if one team can’t play or vacated if both teams aren’t healthy enough.

