Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

By Blake Byler
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama (8-2) looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Memphis against Jacksonville State (5-5) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide knocked off two top-15 opponents in a row before falling to Memphis, 92-78. Memphis scored more points than any opponent had against Alabama all season.

Jacksonville State enters Coleman Coliseum on a two-game winning streak, defeating LeGrange College and FIU previously.

These two teams met last season in the season opener in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won 81-57, and Jahvon Quinerly made his Alabama debut, scoring 18 points.

Alabama will use the same starters it has used since the ESPN Events Invitational: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako.

Second Half

  • 19:20 - The first points of the half belong to Gary, as Alabama extends its lead to 31-28.
  • 17:30 - A three from JSU ties the game at 31, but Ellis hits his fourth three of the game to make the score 34-31 Alabama's way.
  • 15:05 - Darius Miles hits his first shot of the game to give Alabama a 37-33 lead.
  • 13:04 - JSU tied the game at 37, but Gary throws it down off a nice cut to give Alabama the lead back. The Crimson Tide leads 39-37.
  • 11:21 - At the media timeout, JSU has taken a 41-39 lead.
  • 10:25 - Miles hits another three and retakes the lead for Alabama. Alabama leads 42-41.
  • 9:08 - Alabama is on an 8-0 run after buckets from Ellis and Bediako. Alabama now leads 47-41.
  • 7:47 - Quinerly has scored back to back baskets and Alabama now leads 51-43.
  • 5:53 - Alabama is now on a 16-2 run after a Miles lay-in. Alabama leads 55-43.
  • 4:15 - Quinerly has come alive with 11 second half points. Alabama leads 62-47.
  • 2:58 - JSU is on a 7-0 run and now trails 62-54.
  • Charles Bediako has fouled out with 2:09 remaining.
  • 1:49 - Two Miles free throws give Alabama a 64-56 lead.
  • 1:34 - JSU takes its final timeout after scoring inside. Alabama leads 64-58.
  • 1:04 - Alabama fouls JSU and the Gamecocks hit one free throw. Alabama leads 64-59.
  • 0:27 - Miles pins a would-be layup against the backboard. JSU retains possession with 21 seconds on the shot clock.
  • 0:15 - Gurley scores one at the line. Alabama leads 65-59.
  • FINAL - Alabama defeats Jacksonville State 65-59. Final stats can be seen below.
Final stats

First Half

  • 19:47 - Alabama gets on the board first after a nice feed from Quinerly for a Bediako flush. Alabama leads 2-0.
  • Bediako has been active early, already with a block and a drawn charge.
  • 16:56 - Keon Ellis gets fouled on a three-pointer, and hits all three free throws. Alabama leads 5-2.
  • 14:44 - At the under-16 timeout, Alabama holds an 8-5 lead following a three from Ellis.
  • The Gamecocks seem to be dictating the slower pace, but Alabama is playing better defense with two steals and a block in the early minutes.
  • 13:54 - Ellis has now hit two threes in a row and has nine points in the game. Alabama leads 11-5.
  • 10:12 - JSU has stormed back on a 7-0 run and has taken a 12-11 lead.
  • 8:19 - After a three-pointer, JSU is on a 12-2 run and leads 17-13.
  • 7:47 - Nate Oats takes a timeout after another JSU three. The Gamecocks now lead 20-13.
  • 5:52 - Alabama breaks its scoring drought with a dunk from Noah Gurley and follows it up with another Ellis three. JSU leads 20-18.
  • 3:57 - At the final media timeout of the first half Alabama trails 23-22. Keon Ellis has 14 points and Alabama has five offensive rebounds.
  • 1:32 - JSU has scored on some offensive putbacks, but a free throw from Bediako makes the score 28-23 in favor of JSU.
  • HALF - After some free throws, Quinerly nails a three at the buzzer to put Alabama ahead 29-28.
First half stats

